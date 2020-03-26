PHOTOS: Looking at an empty Madison

MADISON, Wis. — This is what Madison looked like on the first day of Gov. Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” order.

The order says that you can only leave your home for essential trips, such as purchasing groceries or medication or going to see loved ones.

Evers and local law enforcement are telling people that they are not required to have special permission or paperwork to leave their homes.

