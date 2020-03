PHOTOS: Horses dressed as the Easter Bunny visit assisted living

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

CAMBRIDGE, Wis. — Icelantic horses dressed as the Easter Bunny stopped by Home Again Assisted Living in Cambridge Wednesday.

Melissa Meboe, the Cambridge community director, said she hasn’t seen so many smiles in the past two weeks since the lockdown started due to the coronavirus.

“We would like to thank the Guernseys for bringing these beautiful horses to visit our residents,” Meboe said.

