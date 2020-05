PHOTOS: Home still smoking hours after explosion

A duplex is a total loss after a lit cigarette and natural gas leak caused an explosion

Ariana Baldassano by Ariana Baldassano







Fire - Residence 806 Hawthorne Ave. 05/25/2020

Fire - Residence 806 Hawthorne Ave. 05/25/2020



Fire - Residence 806 Hawthorne Ave. 05/25/2020

Fire - Residence 806 Hawthorne Ave. 05/25/2020













JANESVILLE, Wis. — A duplex is a total loss after a lit cigarette and natural gas leak caused an explosion.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments