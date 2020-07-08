PHOTOS: Fitchburg man celebrates 100th birthday with Roaring 20s theme

FITCHBURG, Wis. — An assisted living facility in Fitchburg celebrated a resident’s 100th birthday this week.

The community hosted a socially distanced birthday party for Bob Barry, who was born on July 6, 1920.

The event had a Roaring Twenties theme, with residents dressing in attire and playing music to match. Community members made their way to Barry and offered a champagne toast to the guest of honor.

