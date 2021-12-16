PHOTOS: Damage from storms and strong winds overnight

by Site staff

A hay barn collapsed due to winds in Potosi (Courtesy: Deb Droessler)

Barns damaged in Platteville (Courtesy: Wayne and Jackie Dieter)

Barns damaged in Platteville (Courtesy: Wayne and Jackie Dieter)

Taken between Mazomanie and Sauk City (Courtesy: Laura Justus)

Many people across southern Wisconsin are waking up to the damage done by storms and very strong winds, some of which reached 50 or 60 mph overnight.

These photos were sent to us by viewers across the area. If you have photos you would like to share with us to use here and on-air, you can e-mail them to tips@channel3000.com.

