PHOTOS: 1,500 gather at Madison Capitol in planned, permitless protest to Safer at Home extension
MADISON, Wis. — About 1,500 people gathered outside the Wisconsin Capitol on Friday to protest Gov. Tony Evers’ extension of a stay-at-home order. The gathering violated the state’s order for people not to gather in groups larger than 10 in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus. No one was arrested nor cited.
