PHOTOS: 1,500 gather at Madison Capitol in planned, permitless protest to Safer at Home extension

Site staff by Site staff

















A view of the protest from the windows of the state Assembly chambers inside the Capitol.









A woman in a red Wisconsin pullover holds an American flag and anti-Evers sign.



An SUV with an American flag and the Wisconsin flag on top drives past the Capitol. The words "Open Wisconsin" are visible on the rear passenger window.





A man wearing a face mask and hat is holding a sign that says, "I don't want the money, I want my freedom."





Madison police officers stand on State Street wearing protective masks as group gathers at the Capitol to protest Gov. Tony Evers' stay-at-home extension into late May.

People carried signs demanding that the Wisconsin governor lift Safer at Home restrictions.



A wide view of the Capitol before the rally was scheduled to begin. Some people began to gather before the 1 p.m. rally.

Two people carrying signs outside the Capitol. One says "Freedom is essential."





A small American flag is seen being waved out of a truck outside Capitol.



View of the Capitol about 2 hours before the rally began.

Chalk wording on the sidewalk around the Captiol loop says "Thank you nurses!"

People began to gather at the Capitol steps before the rally began.



















































































































MADISON, Wis. — About 1,500 people gathered outside the Wisconsin Capitol on Friday to protest Gov. Tony Evers’ extension of a stay-at-home order. The gathering violated the state’s order for people not to gather in groups larger than 10 in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus. No one was arrested nor cited.

JUST IN: Capitol police estimate today’s crowd at approximately 1,500 #News3Now @WISCTV_News3 — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) April 24, 2020

Two hours till protest and people are already gathering at the Wisconsin State Capitol. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/59iWdrCfia — Gabriella Bachara (@GabbyBachara) April 24, 2020

A note of transparency on covering the #SaferAtHome protest today for @WISCTV_News3. I am staying at least 6ft away from people and wearing a mask. When the rally gets started, we will be covering it from a safe distance. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/zIN2adX8ID — Gabriella Bachara (@GabbyBachara) April 24, 2020

Hundreds are here to push the government to #ReopenWisconsin, as seen from the windows of the state Assembly chambers. #News3Now ⁦@WISCTV_News3⁩ pic.twitter.com/3xljZpi1jD — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) April 24, 2020

