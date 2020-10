Evan Dannells of Cadre knew cheese curds needed to be on the menu, but he didn’t want to offer a run-of-the-mill curd. He opted for a goat cheese, or chèvre, made by Clock Shadow Creamery out of Milwaukee. He fried some up and started thinking about pairings to enhance the flavor, and landed on the traditional French pairing of honey with chèvre. To give it some spice, he infused the honey with chili and added pickled radish to balance the heat.