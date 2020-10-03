PHMDC: UW students, staff account for far smaller percent of cases this week compared to last

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin-Madison students and staff made up a far less significant amount of Dane County’s new coronavirus cases last week compared to the week before.

According to Public Health Madison & Dane County, UW students and staff made up 38% of cases last week. Public Health said that number was 65% the previous week.

Officials said 710 UW students and 29 staff tested positive over those 14 days. Of those 739, 207 were linked to dorms; 33 were linked to fraternities and sororities; 210 were linked to apartment complexes on or near campus; and 35 were associated with a cluster.

Public Health also said the 18 to 22 age group, which is most of the UW student population, is the only group with fewer cases this week compared to last week. Every other age group had more cases this week compared to last week.

UW-Madison returned to some in-person classes last weekend.

