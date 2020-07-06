PHMDC searching for artists to create mural in clinic

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — Public Health Madison & Dane County is asking for Dane County artists to submit a proposal for a new mural in a clinic space.

The release said the new mural would be in a clinic space used by PHMDC’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children.

The mural is hoping to make the clinic more welcoming.

“We want to create an environment that welcomes families from diverse backgrounds and sparks curiosity and learning among young children,” Public Health Supervisor Katrina Harwood said. “The artwork should reflect the experience and culture of the clients we serve and the work we do to connect with our community.”

Artists can submit proposals here. The deadline is July 17 at 4:30 p.m.

Murals will be reviewed to identify the top three proposals. Then families will be able to vote on the proposal they want to see in the clinic.

