PHMDC: ‘Roughly half’ of kids ages 5-11 at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19 in Dane Co.

by Logan Reigstad

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — “Roughly half” of children between the ages of 5 and 11 in Dane County have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine just over a month after vaccines became available for that age group, the county’s health department said Thursday.

While Public Health Madison & Dane County stressed the data is preliminary, the vaccine rate is “impressive,” the department wrote on Twitter.

Countywide, just under 76% of residents have received at least one vaccine dose and nearly 73% are fully vaccinated.

Roughly half of 5-11 year olds in Dane Co have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine! Data are preliminary pending more info from DHS and quality assurance clean-ups, but so far, our 5-11 vaccine numbers are looking impressive! More data: https://t.co/EghLY0fr7q pic.twitter.com/dOYXvBxWMQ — @publichealthmdc (@PublicHealthMDC) December 9, 2021

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has not included children under the age of 12 in its publicly-available vaccine dashboard as of Thursday night.

