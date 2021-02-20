PHMDC: Notable drop in new cases at long-term care facilities

MADISON, Wis. — Public Health Madison and Dane County is reporting a notable drop in new coronavirus cases at long-term care facilities.

According to a news release Friday, there has been a large decrease in the number of cases linked to such families, including assisted living and skilled nursing facilities, over the past three months.

Public Health said the trend is likely due to the overall decrease of cases in the county, but also that vaccine administration over the past two months.

The release said the number of cases on average is just one per day over the most recent 14-day period.

Residents and staff in long-term care facilities were among the first eligible groups to be vaccinated when Dane County started vaccinations during the week of Dec. 13. As of Feb. 15, 52% of county residents ages 65 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine.