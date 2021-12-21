PHMDC: Nearly 150 Omicron cases identified in Dane County

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. – Nearly 150 cases of the Omicron variant have been identified in Dane County as of Tuesday, Public Health Madison & Dane County announced.

The first three omicron cases in the county were identified five days ago.

Officials said they expect cases to continue to rise quickly.

“We’ve seen Omicron spread rapidly in other countries and states, so this isn’t a surprise” PHMDC Director Janel Heinrich said in a statement Tuesday. “We all need to be prepared and take action now so that we can preserve our hospital capacity and prevent severe outcomes.”

Officials said everyone should get vaccinated and boosted, and monitor for symptoms.

The rise comes as many gather for the winter holidays. PHMDC gave the following tips for those who are getting together:

Test yourself before gathering

Stay home if you’re sick, even with mild symptoms

Keep gatherings small

Be extra cautious with people 65 and older, those who are immunocompromised, and those with chronic health conditions

Dane County’s seven-day average of COVID-19 cases is 174 as of December 19.

