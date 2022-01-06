PHMDC launching new COVID-19 testing site at Alliant Energy Center

by Logan Rude

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Public health officials in Dane County are partnering with a private testing provider to open a mass testing clinic at the Alliant Energy Center.

The clinic, which is set to open Monday, Jan. 10, will have an initial testing capacity of 500-750 tests per day, five days a week. A week later, on Jan. 17, capacity will increase to 1,000 tests per day and will expand to weekends “as soon as possible.” The clinic is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The clinic will be a walk-up rather than a drive-through, unlike the original testing site at Alliant. Testing is available by appointment only to cut down on patient wait times.

“This addition will have a huge impact for folks who are anxious about getting a test right now,” said Ken Van Horn, testing director, Public Health Madison & Dane County. “It will increase the total testing capacity in Dane County by 12.5% right away on week one, 25% on week two and 33% when weekends are added to the mix.”

Expanding testing options have been in high demand in recent weeks due to skyrocketing COVID-19 case rates in Dane County. Last week, Dane County set a record for single-day cases two days in a row.

“We are happy to provide these additional testing resources, because as we know, testing is vital in helping prevent spread of COVID, especially during this time of high infection rates,” said Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County. “Please, if you’re feeling unwell, stay home, get a test, and follow the latest guidance regarding quarantine and isolation.”

Earlier this week, public health officials announced expanded hours at their South Park Street clinic to help meet demand.

More information about testing options and links to schedule a test are available on PHMDC’s website.

