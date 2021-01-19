PHMDC launches new COVID-19 dashboard

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Public Health Madison & Dane County has launched a new COVID-19 dashboard with data showing trends in age, race and ethnicity, hospitalizations, and vaccinations in Dane County.

The new dashboard is available for public use and viewing on PHMDC’s website.

“This new dashboard makes it easier than ever for users to track COVID-19 data in Dane County,” said Katarina Grande, Public Health Supervisor and Data Team Lead. “Our team designed the dashboard to accommodate casual users and seasoned data enthusiasts alike. We have at-a-glance overviews for people wanting high-level information and added functionality to slice and filter data for those who want to dig deeper.”

Data displayed on the dashboard is pulled directly from a Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ database, according to a news release. The dashboard will be updated by 10 a.m. on weekdays and 2 p.m. on weekends.

According to the release, the previous dashboard had been viewed 1,950,497 times as of Jan. 12.

