PHMDC issues public health alert after spike in drug overdoses

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — Public Health Madison & Dane County issued a public health alert Tuesday after a spike in suspected drug overdoses in the area.

Officials said the alert is based on ambulance and hospital data that shows daily drug-involved overdoses have more than doubled in the area.

PHMDC launched the Overdose Spike Alert system last year. Public Health monitors data from hospitals, police, and ambulances to see if there is an unexpected increase in overdoses, and alerts the public as soon as possible.

“We don’t always know exactly what is driving up a spike in overdoses,” Public Health Supervisor Julia Olsen said in a statement Tuesday. “When it is available, the alert will include information about what’s causing the increase so people can be as safe as possible.”

Officials said that is important to recognize the signs of an overdose, call 911 if you think someone is overdosing, avoid using street drugs when alone, carry Narcan, and utilize PHMDC’s Syringe Services Program.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.