PHMDC issues notice of intent to revoke food, drink license for Helbachs Coffee

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle, Melissa Behling

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Public Health Madison and Dane County has sent a Middleton coffee shop a notice of intent to revoke their food and drink license.

PHMDC told News 3 Now they have issued three citations to Helbachs Coffee Roasters after the shop violated the county’s mask mandate.

Owner Casey Helbach has since created a GoFundMe page to raise money to fight the mask order, stating it infringes on constitutional rights. To date, the fundraiser has raised over $8,000.

Helbachs originally drew criticism after a customer posted a photo of a sign on the shop’s doors which called Helbachs a “mask free zone.” A group of protesters gathered outside the shop later that week to voice their disdain.

A motion hearing for Helbachs’ citations will be held Sept. 10 in Dane County Court.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments