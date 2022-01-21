PHMDC gives KN95 masks to community groups for distribution

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — Public Health Madison & Dane County distributed free KN95 masks to multiple community groups on Thursday, a day after the county received the supply of 100,000 masks it announced it had bought the week prior.

Leaders of a number of groups dropped by a warehouse on Madison’s east side Thursday morning to pick up the masks.

Peng Her, the CEO of The Hmong Institute, said the masks will go a long way toward helping community members.

“A lot of our members have expressed concerns and we try to educate them about how cloth masks aren’t protecting them as much against the Omicron virus as N95s, so they wanted them too,” Her said.

PHMDC hopes handing the masks out to local community groups rather than individually to people will streamline the distribution process.

