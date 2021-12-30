PHMDC ‘exploring options’ for more COVID-19 testing as cases surge

by Logan Reigstad

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — Public Health Madison & Dane County is “exploring options” for additional COVID-19 testing as the county continues to see a record number of new cases of the virus.

PHMDC communications coordinator Morgan Finke said the agency is working with partners on adding testing.

Testing has been very busy over the past two to three weeks, PHMDC’s COVID-19 testing supervisor Sara Schwartz said.

The increase in testing comes as Dane County sees case levels it has not seen at any point so far in the pandemic. The latest data from PHMDC showed 1,298 new cases reported on Wednesday and a seven-day average of more than 602 cases.

“The week before Christmas, we had to up our appointments from 340 to 430, and those got booked right away,” Schwartz said. “We were booked all last week and we were booked all this week; Tuesday of next week is already booked and Wednesday is getting very close.”

When asked if the county is considering reopening a testing site at the Alliant Energy Center, Schwartz said if that were to happen, “it would be a completely different look.”

Finke said it would likely be appointment-based rather than a drive-through model.

In addition, Schwartz said it would not surprise her if other companies wanted to come into the county and offer pop-up testing sites.

Right now, PHMDC’s testing priority is not on those who need tests for international travel.

“We are getting a lot of travel requests; it’s just now that we’re booked, we are not allowing travel testing to be a walk-in,” Schwartz said.

