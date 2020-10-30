PHMDC expands eligibility criteria for drive-thru flu clinic

MADISON, Wis. — The free drive-thru flu clinic at Alliant Energy Center is expanding the eligibility for people to get shots Friday.

According to a release, previously only adults and children who do not have insurance or children with BadgerCare could use the clinic. Now adults and children with BadgerCare, Medicaid or Medicare can also get free flu shots.

“Given the demand we see in the community for flu shots, as well as the ample supply of vaccine that we have at the moment, we’re happy to be able to expand our eligibility,” said Tess Ellens, public health nurse at Public Health Madison & Dane County.

Since opening in early October, the free clinic has given vaccines to more than 700 people. The clinic is open until Nov. 21.

The drive-thru flu clinic is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon-8 p.m. and Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

“The flu shot is important every year, but is especially important this year as it helps to protect you and your loved ones from flu during the pandemic and can also reduce the burden on hospitals and healthcare systems,” Ellens said.

