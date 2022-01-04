PHMDC expanding testing hours at South Park Street clinic

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. – Public Health Madison and Dane County is expanding COVID-19 testing hours at its South Park Street clinic.

From Tuesday to Sunday, the clinic will now be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The expansion opens up 216 additional appointments per day, including Tuesday.

By opening on Sunday, the clinic created 648 additional appointments.

Appointments can be made at PHMDC’s website.

In total, 1,728 new appointments are available between Tuesday and Sunday at the clinic, located at 2230 S. Park St.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.