PHMDC promoting other COVID-19 test options with no appointments available for at least a week

by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — Officials at Public Health Madison and Dane County are promoting other COVID-19 test options as their clinic appointments are completely booked into next week.

PHMDC tweeted Monday afternoon that they currently have no available appointments until at least next week, with everything booked until Monday, January 3 as people look to get tested after holiday gatherings.

Need a COVID-19 test after the holidays? You're not alone. Our testing clinic is currently booked until next week. (1/3) The good news is there are many testing options available.

Officials did provide a link to a list of other community testing sites compiled by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. You can find testing sites near you by using the drop-down menu below the state map.

In Dane County, that includes several pharmacies, including several locations for Hyvee, CVS and Walgreens, as well as Fitchburg Family Pharmacy and other local pharmacies. Many of those sites may require appointments ahead of time, so it’s best to book an appointment through them.

Additionally, you may be able to find rapid at-home testing kits for sale at your local pharmacy, which could give you a result in as little as 10 minutes. Supplies of those kits are limited, though, and many pharmacies are only allowing people to buy 4 testing kits at a time.

President Joe Biden announced earlier this month that his administration is going to make 500 million tests available for free nationwide to anyone who wants them, but those tests aren’t expected to be available until early January and the system for requesting a free test has not been set up yet.

