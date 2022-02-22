PHMDC canceling some services Tuesday due to inclement weather

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — Public Health Madison & Dane County are canceling some services Tuesday due to icy road conditions.



COVID-19 testing at the Alliant Energy Center and South Madison office is canceled. COVID-19 vaccination at the Alliant Energy Center, East Washington office, and mobile clinics are also canceled.

Those who utilize the syringe service program should call ahead before picking up or exchanging supplies at the East Washington, South Park Street, and Downtown Offices.

You can call each office at these numbers:

East Washington Office (2705 E. Washington Ave): Call (608) 266-4821

South Park Street Office (2300 S. Park Street, Suite 2010): Call (608) 733-0638.

Downtown Office (210 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd): Call (608) 716-9900

