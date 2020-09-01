PHMDC amends emergency order, allows students with special needs to have in-person classes

MADISON, Wis. — Public Health Madison and Dane County has released an amendment to Emergency Order #9, which requires students in grades three through 12 to start the school year with all-virtual learning.

The amendment allows students with disabilities or who are in an individualized education program to have in-person instruction. The amendment will go into effect Wednesday.

Public and private school buildings and grounds are still available for in-person instruction for students in kindergarten through second grade, with precautions pertaining to the order. As of now, all other students in the county must start the school year virtually.

