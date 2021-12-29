PHMDC adopting latest CDC guidance reducing COVID-19 quarantine length

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — Public Health Madison & Dane County said Wednesday it is adopting the COVID-19 recommendations the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated earlier this week.

The updated guidance reduces the amount of time a person who tests positive for COVID-19 should isolate themselves. Now, a person who tests positive should remain isolated for five days, at which point they can stop isolating if their symptoms have improved and they have been fever-free for 24 hours. For the next five days, that person should wear a mask when around others.

The guidance also lowers to five days the recommended quarantine period for those who are unvaccinated or not boosted who come into contact with someone with COVID-19. After the five-day period, those individuals should wear masks around others for five days.

READ: Updated CDC guidance

Those who are fully vaccinated do not need to quarantine following exposure but should wear masks for 10 days afterward.

PHMDC’s announcement comes as the county recorded its highest seven-day case average since the pandemic began. As of Wednesday, that rate sat at 497, surpassing the previous high seven-day average of 490 cases on November 17, 2020.

RELATED: Dane County COVID cases hit all-time high as nationwide cases set record

Cases across the country are also at their highest level on record.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.