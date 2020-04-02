Philys A. Fritter

Site staff by Site staff

Madison – Philys May (Attewell) Fritter, age 93, passed away on March 31, 2020 at Meriter Hospital after a short illness.

She was born in Cassville, WI on November 17, 1926 to William and Geneva (Bigelow) Attewell. She was the oldest of five children. On January 7, 1947 she was united in marriage to Thomas W. Fritter in Fredericksburg, VA.

She is survived by daughters, Elaine, Linda (John) Lowrey; sons, Thomas M. of Rainier, WA, Terry (Patty), and Daniel (Denise) of Shawano; grandchildren, Brian (Tina) Widmyer, Brad (Jessie), Shawn (Jason) Crislip, Aaron (Alicia), Sarah, Leigh (Marty Larson), Mark, and Kelly; great-granddaughters, Alyssa, Kassie and Jade Widmyer and Mollie and Karlie Fritter; brother, Richard (Fay) Attewell; sister-in-law, Karen Attewell and daughter-in-law, Debbie (Dutcher).

She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas; son, Randy; parents, William Attewell and Geneva (Michael) Eisenman; sisters, Viola (Chuck) Wright, Maxine (Robert) Krengel; brother, William Attewell; in-laws, Henry Marvin and Rosa; and daughter-in-law, Debby (Prouty).

Private burial will take place at Blooming Grove Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Avenue

608-249-8257