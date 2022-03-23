Phillip Robert Johnson

by Obituaries

Phillip Robert Johnson, age 77, passed away on March 19, 2022, after a 2-year battle with cancer. He was born on August 7, 1944, to Robert and Mary (Brager) Johnson in Monroe, Wisconsin.

Phillip graduated from Blanchardville High School in 1962 and then went onto attended Luther College in Decorah Iowa where he graduated in 1967 with a degree in accounting.

Phillip joined the Air Force and was commissioned as a 2nd LT in December 1967. He served 4 years active duty, including 1 year in Thailand. He joined the reserve unit and retired from the Air Force as a Lt Col after 20 years of service.

Phillip retired as Senior Vice President and Controller of the M&I Bank after over 30 years and then became involved with horses and ranching, settling on a ranchette in Oregon, Wi.

Phillip is survived by his son Travis (Sheila) Johnson; grandsons Soren and Gunnar; sister Chris (Jim) Warchol, nephew Adam Warchol; brother-in-law Tom (Virginia) Finhert, niece Tara Ukadibia.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Virginia (Tom) Finhert.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, March 28, 2022, at St. James Lutheran Church, 427 South Main Street, Verona. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service at church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Carbone Cancer Center or Agrace Hospice.

