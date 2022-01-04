Phillip Lee Anderson

Phillip Anderson, age 82, of Briggsville, Wisconsin passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022 with his loving wife by his side.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Newport Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Dells with Reverend William Grimm officiating. Visitation will be held at the Picha Funeral Home in Wisconsin Dells on Friday, January 7, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday morning at the church from 10:00 until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at Newport Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Phillip was born October 19, 1939 in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin the son of Robert and Fern (Hammon) Anderson. He married Margery Roney on September 19, 1959 in Wisc. Dells. Phillip worked hard his entire life in downtown Wisconsin Dells, managing and finally owning his own retail business/storefront, Holiday House Gifts and Gallery, which is now Great Harvest Bread Company. He will be remembered by his many employees as a boss who had a great sense of humor and made working for him an enjoyable working experience. Phil had many hobbies and was always busy. He enjoyed hunting, snowmobiling, woodworking, coin collecting, fishing, spending time with family and traveling with his wife. He passed on his knowledge of these many skills and hobbies onto his children and grandchildren. He loved living on the lake, feeding his birds and welcoming his family and friends to enjoy the lake with him.

Phillip is survived by his wife, Margery; son, Robert (Laurie); daughters, Lisa (Steven) Holzem, Heidi (Matthew) Jagoe; grandchildren, Daniel (Stephanie) Holzem, Christopher (Tayler) Holzem, Alec Anderson, Allison Anderson, Abigail Jagoe, Michael Jagoe; great-grandchildren, Charlie, Stassi, Hadley; sister, Patricia (John) Morse; and sisters-in-law, Sandy Anderson and Mary Ellen Anderson.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Fern Anderson; brothers, Leroy and Stan; sister, Ingrid; step-mother, Edith Anderson; and grandson, Andrew Anderson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to the family to use at their discretion, would be very much appreciated.

