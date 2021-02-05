Phillip Disrud

COLUMBUS— Phillip J. Disrud age 88, passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Veterans Hospital, Madison.

He was born on December 25, 1932 in Mount Horeb to Adolph and Olive (Sutter) Disrud. Phillip graduated from Mount Horeb High School, then served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked in construction for many years including Midstate for 10 years. He enjoyed fishing, working on small engines and just puttering around.

He was a Packer football fan and enjoyed dining out. He was married to Ruth Lienke on October 30, 1991. Survivors include his wife Ruth Lienke of Columbus; three sisters Dorothy (Dave) Rasmussen of El Paso TX, Donna Kroeger of Janesville and Diane (Gordy) Odegaard of Janesville; three brothers Lowell Disrud, Edward Disrud and Virgil Disrud; sister-in-law Evelyn Schumacher; brother-in-law Alfred Bork; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers Dennis and Jerome “Roger”.

