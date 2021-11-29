Phillip C. Cox

New Glarus, WI – Phillip C. Cox, age 74 of New Glarus passed away on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at UW Hospital in Madison.

He was born on January 28, 1947 in Monroe to his parents Arlie and Loretta (Stuessy) Cox. Phil grew up on the Cox family farm outside Orfordville, and he was an active member of the Avon Community Church. Phil graduated from Orfordville Parkview High School in 1965. He farmed alongside his father for many years, and shared his vocal talent while singing in a band with his brother. On October 9, 1982 he was united in marriage to Pamela Disch at the Swiss United Church of Christ in New Glarus. Phil then worked for the New Glarus Public Works Department for 28 years until retiring in 2012. He returned to his roots with a house in the country and a few acres to hobby farm. Phil loved to play baseball and softball. He excelled in baseball during his school days, and later played softball on the Swiss Lanes team. He was an avid sports fan following the Brewers, Packers, and Badgers. He enjoyed traveling, country drives, trips to Ho-Chunk, and time spent with his grandsons.

Phil is survived by his wife Pam, son Shaun (Brittney) Cox, and grandsons Gavin and Quinn. He is further survived by his brother Franklyn (Julie) Cox, nephews Josh, Rich, and Joe and their families, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and special mother-in-law Dorothy Disch.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at the Swiss United Church of Christ, 18 Fifth Ave., New Glarus, WI. Pat Pluss and Lisa Isensee will officiate. Burial will be in the Swiss Church Cemetery. The family asks to wear your Brewer, Packer, or Badger gear in Phil’s memory.

A visitation will precede the funeral service from 11:00 a.m. until time of services on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at the Swiss United Church of Christ in New Glarus.

The Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established.

Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com .

