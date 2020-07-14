Phillip B. Streich

EVANSVILLE/STOUGHTON – Phillip B. Streich, age 70, of Evansville, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020, at his home.

He was born on Jan. 10, 1950, in Madison, Wis., the son of Herman Streich and Isabel (Stupfel) Streich.

Phil graduated from Madison East High School in 1969. He married Debra Dahl on Feb. 6, 1971, in Madison. Phil worked as a welder for Zalk Joseph’s for 40 years, retiring in 2015. He was a member of Moose Lodge No. 197 and Iron Workers Union Local. Phil was a musician, classic car enthusiast, he loved playing and collecting guitars, and enjoyed meeting with his friends at The Village Inn in Footville.

Phil is survived by his son, Corey (Leslie) Streich; two daughters, Charlene (Eric) Erickson and Christene Streich; three grandsons, Ryan Streich, Alex Pertzborn and Colton Erickson; and two granddaughters, Sabrina Streich and Martina Shaw.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Debra Kay; son-in-law, Clint Shaw; mother, Isabel Agnes Janssen; and father, Herman Streich.

Due to COVID-19, visitors can greet the family from their cars at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Hwy 51 N. at Jackson St., Stoughton, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020.

A private burial will be held at Lutheran South Cemetery, Stoughton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice in Phil’s memory.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

