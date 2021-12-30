Phillip Anthony Bickler

Phillip Bickler, age 81, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021.

Phillip was born November 18, 1940 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin the son of Clarence and Alice (Gallagher) Bickler.

A memorial service will be held Friday, January 7, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Davis Corners United Methodist Church with Pastor Lee Bushweiler officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 12:00 noon until the time of service at 1:00. Face masks will be required.

Family-man, craftsman, tireless worker, and provider, are just a few of the ways to describe the devoted husband, father, brother, and friend that joined our heavenly Father on December 27, 2021. Shortly after his passing, those that knew him began to share stories of the time they had spent with him during his 81 years of life. You couldn’t speak of Phil, or Tony if you were his family, without talking about his unbelievable work ethic or the talent he possessed as a craftsman. There wasn’t a tool you could put in his hands that he couldn’t use to create something special. He utilized that dynamic combination of skill and ambition to enrich the lives of countless friends and family members over the years.

The list of projects he completed, are too numerous to list. The cradle that he made that each of his grandchildren slept in after their births, is at or the near the top of the list though. Not only did he remodel every house or apartment he ever lived in, but he also likely completed a project or two for every one of his siblings, (there were 11 of them) as well as for many of his nieces, nephews, and friends. He was always helping someone out, including each of his children. But his crowning achievement was the construction of the home he and his wife Jeanne shared for the last 25 years or so. Phil did it all from digging the foundation by hand, to nailing the last shingle on the roof. Unbelievably, the main house and every subsequent addition was all done without a single blueprint. Phil poured his heart and soul into every square inch of that house. Very few people have that kind of drive and determination, but he had it in abundance. It was simply amazing what he could accomplish with his two hands, a lot of blood, sweat and tears, and his never-ending ambition.

The most important thing about what he constructed though, wasn’t about the structure itself, but about the home he created for his family to build lasting memories in. While we all were astonished by his creations, which he showed off proudly when he gave you a tour of his latest work, he was more concerned with what he was providing for his family. The home he built served as the gathering place for many wonderful holidays and simple get-togethers for family and friends. Birthdays were especially memorable due to his, shall we say, “special” rendition of the Happy Birthday song. If you were ever present for it, it’s something you’ll never forget. Get-togethers were always enhanced by his mischievous sense of humor and quick wit. If you were lucky enough to share in a game of Phase 10 with him in his game room, you often left with sore cheeks from laughing so hard. “Skip WHO? Skip ME???”

Phil was an intensely proud man who loved his family with all his heart. His old-fashioned set of values was instilled in his children Cindy, Tony, Krissy, and Heather, to whom he and Jeanne set a wonderful example with their 60-year marriage. He was also the proud grandfather to Kyle, Paige, Connor, Noah and Aric, great-grandfather to Izzi, Kiimi, Isaiah,Levi and Priscilla, and shared a special bond with his children’s spouses Steve, Mary, Phil, and Mark. The man loved good food, good beer, and most of all, good desserts. No one had a sweet tooth like he did. A weekend bakery run, or a stop for custard at Leon’s or Kopp’s could always be counted on. He enjoyed the Packer’s, Bucks, Wisconsin Badger athletic teams, bowling, snowmobiling, talking trash at the horseshoe pit during family picnics, and most of all the company of family and friends and making us all laugh.

A few short months before he left us, you could find him out on his land, cutting down 60’ pine trees. He was active until the end. We are thankful that God let him live his life in that manner for all but a very short time at the end. He wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.

So goodbye Phil, Tony, Dad, Grandpa and Great Grandpa, we will miss you terribly. We hope you get to pick up the tab when you re-join your parents, siblings, and old friends in heaven, we know you wouldn’t have it any other way. May you always get the biggest piece of cake with the most flowers, and make sure to say hi to Honey for us when you share your first bottle of Pabst with her. And until we meet again… Don’t work too hard.

Phillip is survived by his wife, Jeanne; son, Phillip (Mary) Bickler; daughters, Cynthia Ann (Steven) Miller, Kristin (Phil) Reinhardt, Heather (Mark) Carlson; five grandchildren, Kyle, Paige, Connor, Noah, Aric and five great-grandchildren, Izzi, Kimmi, Isaiah, Levi and Priscilla.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Neil and Bill; sisters, Lorraine, June, Betty, Donna, Alice, Nancy, and Sally.

In lieu of flowers, please send your favorite story in a card or note to Jeanne to enjoy in these days without him to bring a smile to her face.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

