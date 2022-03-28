Philip “Phil” J. Platt

Philip J. Platt, age 86, passed away at Mayo Health Hospital in Lacrosse on Mar 17, 2022. He was born in Baraboo on Oct. 1, 1935 to the late Robert and Helen (Wieglow) Platt. Phil graduated from Baraboo High School in 1954 and enlisted in the United States Army in Sept. 1955. He served over two years in France of his 3 year enlistment being honorably discharged in 1958.

Phil was united in marriage to Audrey Walker for 25 years and they had two girls. Phil formerly worked at the Badger Army Ammunition Grounds and later went to work for Maplewood Nursing Home in Sauk City in maintenance; retiring in 1997. Not one to sit idle too long, Phil went back to work again and worked as a maintenance man for the newly built Maplewood Village for a few more years before officially retiring. He enjoyed the outdoors, yard work and fishing with his brother Bob. He was a past member of the Sauk Prairie Masonic Lodge, ZOR Shrine, Baraboo ELKS Club, and was a member of the Local Madison Painters Union.

Phil is survived by his daughters, Amy (Jeff White) Erickson and Lori Heidenreich; grandchildren, Nichole, Brittney, and Daniel Erickson, Avery (Steve) Schutt and Steven (Rui) Heidenreich, and 2 Great children Mackenzie and T.K Schutt. He is further survived by his brother, Bob (Janet) Platt, Ruth Sutton, Carol Barbknecht, Jean Schade, and Betty (Jim) Valentine; other relatives and friends.

As per Phil’s wishes, a private family viewing was held.

“The tear that we shed can be wiped away, but the ache in our heart will forever and always stay. Life goes on, we know to be true, but dear, nothing is the same, Phil since the day we lost you.” – Ruth Sutton

