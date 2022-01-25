Philip Lee “Phil” Dowling

MADISON – Philip Lee “Phil” Dowling, age 65, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at UW Hospital surrounded by family.

He was born on Sept. 10, 1956, in Madison, the son of Philip and Cecile (Schlough) Dowling.

Phil graduated from Monona Grove High School in 1974 and from MATC in 1976 with a degree in information technology (IT). His knowledge and skill set led him to owning his own business building, repairing and troubleshooting computers. Working for a number of local companies in IT, he rounded out his career over the last 16 years at American Family Insurance, starting as a consultant in IT and transitioned to data analytics.

Phil loved bowling. He served in a variety of capacities since 1978, from coaching, being a league officer, and a board member of the Madison Area and Wisconsin State USBC Associations. Most recently Phil was the president of the Madison Area USBC. His favorite “job” was working with youth bowlers. Phil had served more than 30 years as a coach in the Village Lanes Youth bowling program and spent over 12 years coaching the Monona Grove High School girls’ and boys’ bowling teams, with many of those years taking the teams to the state tournament. He also volunteered many weekends helping with the operation of the Badgerland Youth Bowlers Tour (BYBT) and the local and state youth association tournaments. Phil was inducted into the Madison Area USBC Hall of Fame on Aug. 16, 2012. While it took him a few years to get it done, he bowled his first 300 game in October 2019 at Village Lanes in Monona.

Phil was an avid sports fan. In addition to bowling, he enjoyed golfing, watching the Brewers, Badgers football and basketball and the St. Louis Cardinals. He enjoyed traveling and experiencing things unique to the destinations he was visiting. Phil was a devoted supporter of the American Red Cross where he had donated over 15 gallons of blood during his lifetime. He was a firm believer in giving back to the community and volunteered for many local agencies and events.

Philip is survived by his son, Brian Dowling; two daughters, Kimberly (Mark) Keehn and Tina Dowling; father, Philip; brother, Patrick (Joan) Dowling; and two nephews, Parker Dowling and Brogan Dowling.

He was preceded in death by mother, Cecile.

A private service will be held. A future celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Phil’s name to the American Red Cross or towards a youth bowler scholarship fund that will be established in his honor. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

