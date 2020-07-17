Philip Fisher

MIDDLETON – Philip Fisher, age 98, died peacefully next to his wife of 40 years on Monday, July 6, 2020.

He was born Dec. 20, 1921 in Chicago to Katrinka and Leo Fisher. He left the University of Iowa to serve in the Army Air Corps during World War II in the Pacific Theater. After the war he finished his degree at the University of Wisconsin. Two of Phil’s passions were the radio business and golf, both of which he pursued well into his 90s.

Phil made a huge impact as a sales leader, coach and trainer of many in the broadcasting industry, being described by his proteges as a “true friend, mentor and the ultimate professional.” His focus was on genuinely caring about people, wanting and helping them to succeed. Phil’s major theme in sales training: “what is the customer’s problem and come up with a creative solution.” He mixed intensity with a sense of humor, set high standards and strove “to help other people help themselves.” Phil was proud of being an integral part of building Mid-West Family Broadcasting to 55 stations and helping develop so many accomplished sales and marketing professionals, station managers and broadcasting executives over a 50+ year career. He was honored by the Wisconsin Broadcasting Association by being inducted to the WBA Hall of Fame in 2004.

Philip is survived by his beloved wife, Janice Jorgenson Fisher; children, Debby (Hart) DeNoble of Madison, Scott (Laura) Fisher of Richmond, Va. and Todd Fisher of Los Angeles; and many grand and great-grandchildren. Phil is also survived by his older brother, Robert Fisher of San Francisco; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Jorgenson Montemayor and her family of Sheboygan, Wis.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Lynn Mulhall; and son, Timothy.

Philip was much loved by his wife, family and friends. He was a truly unique person that many felt privileged to know. COVID-19 dictates a celebration of life at some future date.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be gifted to United Way of Dane County Foundation c/o Mid-West Family Fund.

