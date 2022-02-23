Philip C. Frey

by Obituaries

Philip C. Frey, age 92, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Maplewood Sauk Prairie on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. He will be remembered most as a loving husband, father and grandfather with a quick sense of humor. His gentle nature and frequent humming of his favorite tunes will be greatly missed.

He was born in Roxbury on Mar. 31, 1929 to the late George and Anna (Lochner) Frey. He graduated from Sauk City High School in the class of 1947, and later trained as a plumber. In 1950 he enlisted in the United States Army Ready Reserve. He served active duty in the 24th Infantry Field Artillery “Victory Division”, the first division to respond at the outbreak of the Korean War. Phil was united in marriage to Rita Brunker on Aug. 18, 1956 at St. James Catholic Church in Madison. They made their home on Monroe St. in Sauk City, remaining there for over 60 years.

For over 50 years Phil worked as a Journeyman Plumber and was a lifelong member of the Plumbers Local Union 75. His career started with Derleth Plumbing in Sauk City, moving on to Burton, Welsh, Stopelworth, Midwest Mechanical, and Hooper Construction where he retired in 1990. Phil also served his community dedicated to the Sauk City Fire Dept. for close to 50 years. He enjoyed golfing as a longtime member of the Lake Wisconsin Country Club, bowled many years with the league at Sauk City Lanes, and played a lot of cards over the years with his siblings and friends. Phil also enjoyed bicycling, often found riding around town well into his 80’s. He was a member of the Lachmund-Cramer VFW Post 7694 and St. Aloysius Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife Rita; children, Sharon (Mike) Kane, Ron (Margaret McGrath) Frey, Cindy Frey, Kathy (Brian) Henrichs, and Denise (Dan Nagorsen) Pedersen; grandchildren, Brian and Alison Kane, Brandon (Megan) Frey, Aaron (Annika Hobson) Frey, Ashley (Zach) Novak, and Derrick Henrichs; former son-in-law, John Pedersen; siblings, Bernard, James (Sybilla), David (Judy) and sister-in-laws Irene and Carol Frey. Many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends further survive Phil. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Matilda “Tootie” (Charlie) Schepp, Harold “Nick” (Phyllis), Howard, Roman, George (Barbara), and Ralph Frey.

Phil’s family would like to express their sincerest thanks to Dr. Vogt, the staff at Maplewood Sauk Prairie and Agrace Hospice. Their comfort and kindness will always be remembered.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, Mar. 1, 2022 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 115 Madison St., Sauk City. A Rosary will be prayed on Monday, Feb. 28 at 3:30 pm with visitation to follow until 7:00 pm at Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water St., Sauk City. Visitation will also be held the morning of mass at the funeral home from 10:00 am until 10:45. Interment will follow in the St. Aloysius Catholic Cemetery with Military Honors accorded by Lachmund-Cramer VFW Post 7694.

Memorials may be made in Phil’s name to the Agrace Foundation or to Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Wisconsin.

Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com

