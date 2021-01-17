Phil Spector, famed music producer and murderer, dies at 81

Associated Press by Associated Press

Phil Spector, the eccentric and revolutionary music producer who transformed rock music with his “Wall of Sound” method who later was convicted of murder, has died. He was 81.

California state prison officials said he died Saturday of natural causes at a hospital. Spector was convicted of murdering actress Lana Clarkson in 2003 at his castle-like mansion on the edge of Los Angeles. After a trial in 2009, he was sentenced to 19 years to life.

