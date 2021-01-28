Phann Neak

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON – Phann Neak, age 86, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. He was born on June 5, 1934, in Cambodia.

Phann Neak was a survivor of the Khmer Rouge, one of the most horrific genocides in history. With great courage and sacrifice, he and his wife, Nip Pen, flew across oceans to America for a better life for their kids. Phann Neak was never one to be emotionally expressive through his words, but you could tell by his actions. His children and grandchildren knew without a doubt that they were deeply loved by him.

Whether it was picking them up when it was very apparent that they were too grown to be picked up or holding their hands as they walked together, giving make-shift gifts and by lovingly rubbing his knuckles on their head, these were just some of his ways of saying, “I love you.”

Back in Cambodia, Phann Neak was a farmer. He had cows, pigs and chickens. He grew an array of vegetables and of course the Khmer people’s main staple, rice. Being a farmer was part of the core of who Phann Neak was. It brought him great joy, peace and a sense of accomplishment. So every summer he would have a garden with his wife at the Marlborough Park Community Garden. You could find him sitting under a big tree with a contemplative look in his eyes and a serene smile on his face.

Phann Neak is survived by his children, Sopaul, Soheap, Sophang, Sopear and Leonard Neak, from his previous wife, Khuth Phom; and Kunthea, Louern, Sarin, Sara, Sarith and Saram Pen, from his late wife, Nip Pen. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nip Pen; his parents; and his older brothers and his younger sister.

Private family services will be held. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.