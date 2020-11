Pfizer: Vaccine looks 90% effective

There’s rare good news today regarding the coronavirus: The most recent data from Pfizer shows their vaccine appears to be working. The man in charge of running the AstraZeneca trial at UW Health, Dr. William Hartman, joins Live at Four to talk about what the data means.

