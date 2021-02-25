Pfizer, BioNTech start study on third COVID-19 booster shot

Pfizer and BioNTech announced they have started a trial to determine the safety and efficacy of a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Mary Altaffer A pharmacist prepares a syringe with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination site at NYC Health + Hospitals Metropolitan, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in New York.

MADISON, Wis. — Pfizer and BioNTech announced they have started a trial to determine the safety and efficacy of a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine Thursday morning.

In a statement, the companies said they will also look at how well it protects against existing and potential variants. The companies said its existing two-dose vaccination process still protects against the variants already circulating.

“While we have not seen any evidence that the circulating variants result in a loss of protection provided by our vaccine, we are taking multiple steps to act decisively and be ready in case a strain becomes resistant to the protection afforded by the vaccine,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said.

Pfizer had announced it was looking at a potential third-dose booster shot earlier this week. The companies said they are in ongoing discussions with the FDA and the European Medicines Agency for its studies.

