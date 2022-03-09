PFC releases video interviews with finalists for Madison fire chief job

Decision about next chief to come next week

by Logan Reigstad

Left to right: Scott Bavery, Tracy Burris, Chris Carbon, Theodore Higgins.

MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s Police and Fire Commission on Wednesday released video interviews it conducted with four finalists vying for the chance to serve as the city’s next fire chief.

The approximately 15 minute-long clips from each candidate, which were recorded on Tuesday, include them talking about their experience, vision for the department and priorities for their first year on the job.

In his interview, Assistant Fire Chief Scott Bavery touted his education and work with the fire department since 1997. As chief, he said he would seek accreditation for the department and create a chief advisory board to get outside community guidance.

Tracy Burrus, the assistant chief of personnel, said she would ensure the department continues to deliver the same high-quality service to the city while working with leadership to find ways to improve. In her first year on the job, she said she would be focused on building relationships both inside and outside the department.

Chris Carbon, the department’s division chief overseeing emergency medical services training and logistics, said he would focus on a number of recruitment and engagement plans, including furthering employee development and cadet programs.

Theodore “Ted” Higgins, currently a lieutenant with the department, said his first year would be focused on building relationships. He envisions a department that embraces more nontraditional ways of serving the community, including more work with a community paramedic program to free up first responder resources.

Members of the public are able to provide feedback during the commission’s meeting Monday evening. The group is set to make its decision on March 18.

In October, Chief Steven Davis announced his plans to retire on April 1.

To learn more and to watch the interviews, click here.

