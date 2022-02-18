PFC names four finalists for Madison Fire Chief position

by Logan Rude

Left to right: Scott Bavery, Tracy Burris, Chris Carbon, Theodore Higgins.

MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s Police and Fire Commission has selected four finalists to replace Chief Steven Davis as the city’s next fire chief.

All four finalists are current employees with the Madison Fire Department.

Scott Bavery currently works as MFD’s Assistant Fire Chief and is a Madison native. The PFC’s biography describes him as a “transformational leader who is driven by challenge.”

Tracy Burrus — a Madison resident since 2001 — has worked with the department in various roles, including firefighter, training officer, fire lieutenant and Assistant Chief of Personnel. She has a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology/Psychology from Western Illinois University and is a U.S. Army Veteran.

Chris Carbon has worked in fire and EMS services since 1992 and the MFD since 1999; he currently works as MFD’s Division Chief overseeing Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Training and Logistics. He has a Bachelor of Science degree from UW-Madison and is a lifelong Madisonian.

Theodore Higgins is a 19-year veteran with the MFD and currently serves as a Lieutenant and as a Principal Officer for the International Association of Fire Fighters. Higgins holds a Bachelor’s Degree of Business Administration from the University of Notre Dame and is a graduate of the Malcolm X College paramedicine program.

The PFC plans to conduct final interviews with each candidate on March 8. That process will include a recorded 15-minute Community Presentation from each candidate, all of which will be shared with the public by March 10.

The PFC is then expected to meet on March 14 at 5:30 p.m. for it regularly scheduled meeting, during which the public will be able to provide input on the finalists. The PFC is expected to announce its final pick for the role on March 18.

For a full timeline and more details on the selection process, visit the City of Madison’s website.

Read the PFC’s bios for each candidate below.

Scott K. Bavery

As a native of Madison, Scott Bavery is a dedicated and safety-oriented Assistant Fire Chief that offers a vision-driven approach to decision making, strategic planning, and tactical implementation that he’s excited to bring to the Madison Fire Chief position. Scott has established a reputation as a transformational leader who is driven by challenge, undeterred by obstacles, and committed to furthering standards of excellence to promote transparency and influence positive change in our community.

Tracy L. Burrus

Tracy Burrus began her firefighting career with the City of Macomb, IL Fire Department in 1995 where she progressed to the rank of Fire Lieutenant. She has been a Madison resident since relocating to the City in 2001 to accept a position with the Fire Department and has served in the roles of Firefighter/EMT, Training Officer, Apparatus Engineer, Fire Lieutenant, Division Chief of Training, and Assistant Chief of Personnel. She has a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology/Psychology from Western Illinois University and is a U.S. Army Veteran, having served as a diesel mechanic and achieving the rank of Sergeant/E5.

Chris P. Carbon

Chris Carbon is a lifelong “Madisonian”, having attended Madison West High School, as well as graduating from the UW-Madison with a Bachelor of Science degree. He has been involved in the fire and EMS services beginning in 1992, and has been with the City of Madison Fire Department since 1999 serving in the roles of Firefighter, Paramedic, Lieutenant, Training Officer, and has been heavily involved in community paramedicine. Chris is married with three school-aged children and is presently the Division Chief overseeing Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Training and Logistics.

Theodore D. Higgins

Ted Higgins, a Madison resident, is a 19-year veteran of the Madison Fire Department and currently serves as a Lieutenant and as a Principal Officer for the International Association of Fire Fighters, Local 311. Higgins holds a Bachelor’s Degree of Business Administration from the University of Notre Dame; is a graduate of the Malcolm X College (Chicago) paramedicine program; and worked previously for PricewaterhouseCoopers in Chicago. Higgins leads a wide range of community outreach activities through his leadership with the Firefighters Local 311 Charitable Trust and has extensive experience building regional partnerships with twelve other Dane County Fire and EMS Departments in his executive leadership role with Local 311.

