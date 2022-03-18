PFC makes conditional offer to Chris Carbon to become Madison’s next fire chief

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police and Fire Commission voted unanimously Friday evening to make a conditional offer to Chris Carbon to become the city’s next fire chief.

Carbon was one of four finalists for the job, which is opening due to current Chief Steven Davis’ retirement.

Carbon is the Madison Fire Department’s division chief overseeing emergency medical services training and logistics and has been with the agency since 1999. The lifelong Madison resident graduated from West High School and earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Last week, the commission released video interviews conducted with all four finalists. In his interview, Carbon said he plans to focus on a number of recruitment and engagement plans, including furthering employee development and cadet programs.

Davis is set to retire on April 1.

