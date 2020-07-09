Petition filed to recall Madison’s mayor, unrest cited

MADISON, Wis. — A petition has been filed to recall Madison’s mayor by a resident who says she didn’t do enough to protect the city during recent civil unrest.

Jon Rygiewicz and his group have 60 days to collect more than 36,000 signatures before the petition to recall Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway can move forward. The 38-year-old hotel manager says he is upset at what he calls a “lack of action” from the mayor. He says residents feel unsafe and are upset with how the mayor handled the recent violent demonstrations in downtown Madison.

Rhodes-Conway says she won’t be “distracted by a small group of people who want to divide this community.”

