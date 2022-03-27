Pete’s Inn, several apartments damaged after Evansville fire

by Stephen Cohn

WiscTV/Channel3000

EVANSVILLE, Wis. — An Evansville bar and some apartments were damaged Saturday afternoon after a fire.

According to a news release, the fire at Pete’s Inn started around 3:30 p.m.

Officials responded to a call for smoke in the building.

The release said people were evacuated from the bar and connecting apartments on the second floor.

Authorities said one apartment suffered “moderate” damage, while other apartments had minor damage. Pete’s Inn, which was on the first floor, had some water damage.

“Thank you for your thoughts and prayers,” the restaurant said in a Facebook post. “All staff and customers are safe and we will post an update when we have one.”

Officials said people living in the building will stay with family and friends until the building can be occupied.

Loss estimates are not yet determined.

A cause of the fire is under investigation.

