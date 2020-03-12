‘Peter Pan,’ Foreigner, Canoecopia and The Sklar Brothers

An eclectic slate of fun in Madison this weekend

Henry Michaels by Henry Michaels

Yamato, the drummers of Japan, will raise the roof of Shannon Hall. (Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons)

Multiple blasts from the past hit Madison this weekend. A new musical includes the greatest hits of jazz singer Anita O’Day and a concert/sing-along by classic rock band Foreigner are among the highlights. This is also the first of two weekends for the Tony Award-winning musical “Peter Pan” and the outdoor lovers’ favorite expo, Canoecopia.

MUSIC

“When the Music Stops: The Anita O’Day Story,” Cafe Coda

Thursday-Friday March. 12-13, 7 p.m.

The new musical “When the Music Stops: The Anita O’Day Story” celebrates the late jazz singer’s decades-long career fronting big bands and performing as an unapologetic solo artist, starting in the 1930s. At Cafe CODA, Madison’s Sarah Streich will sing O’Day’s songs — including “Beautiful Love” and “Whisper Not” — with the backing of a jazz trio. March 11

Yamato, Shannon Hall, Wisconsin Union Theater

Thursday, March 12, 8 p.m.

The immersive experience of Japanese Taiko drumming comes to The Wisconsin Union’s Shannon Hall. The troupe, with its massive drums, has given over 4,000 performances in 54 countries. The athleticism and passion of Yamato is something to behold.

The Bel Airs, Knuckle Down Saloon

Friday, March 13, 8 p.m.

For 30 years the trio The Bel Airs have brought a lively mix of 1950s-era blues, soul, country, and rock and roll to the stage. Catch them Friday at the Knuckle Down Saloon.

Foreigner, The Sylvee

Sunday, March 15, 8 p.m.

British-American classic rock band Foreigner bring their hits to The Sylvee. Sing along to “I Want to Know What Love Is” and “Juke Box Hero.” Foreigner, founded more than 40 years ago, is still going strong.

THEATER

“Peter Pan,” Capitol Theater, Overture Center for the Arts

Saturday, March 13, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m; Sunday, March 14, 3 p.m.; March 20-22

The Children’s Theater of Madison brings the cherished fairytale “Peter Pan” to the Capitol Theater at the Overture Center. Backed by a live orchestra, the Tony Award Winning musical is a must see for the whole family.

Tom Pease, Rotunda Stage, Overture Center

Saturday, March 14, 9:30 a.m. & 11 a.m. & 1 p.m.

Tom Pease’s whimsical songs and stories have been a staple of Overture’s Kids in the Rotunda program. His eccentric and improvisational humor will keep your little ones in stitches.

COMEDY

The Sklar Brothers, Comedy on State

Thursday, March 12, 8 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, March 13-14, 10:30 p.m.

The dynamic twins of comedy, The Sklar Brothers, hit Comedy on State for a weekend of shows. Their two hit podcasts, “The View From the Cheap Streets” and “Dumb People Town” have featured guests from Bob Costas to Bill Burr. Don’t miss out.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Canoecopia, Alliant Energy Center

Friday-Sunday, March 13-15

The event that paddlesport fans look forward to every spring is Canoecopia, the massive expo dedicated to all things canoeing and kayaking, taking place at the Alliant Energy Center starting Friday and continuing through the weekend. Canoecopia, organized by Madison paddling shop Rutabaga, offers scores of presentations by paddling adventurers and vendors selling a wide range of boats and equipment.

Madison Roller Derby, Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Saturday March. 14, 6 p.m.

Bout No. 3 for the Madison Roller Derby slams into the Veterans Memorial Coliseum, pitting four all-female teams against each other in an epic competition.

Henry Michaels is an editorial intern at Madison Magazine.

