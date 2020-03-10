Peter N. “Pete” Gehrke

MCFARLAND-Peter N. “Pete” Gehrke, age 85, of McFarland, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 6, 2020, at St. Mary’s Care Center in Madison, surrounded by his loving family.

Peter was born on Feb. 3, 1935, in Oshkosh, the son of Gilbert and Naomi (Wille) Gehrke.

Peter met Carolyn Carey, while both were students at Purdue University and they were united in marriage on June 4, 1955, at Linwood Baptist Church in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Spending time with both the Department of Revenue and the Department of Health and Social Services, Peter worked as an accountant/auditor for the State of Wisconsin for over three decades, retiring in 1997. Peter had a great sense of humor and he loved meeting and talking with people. As such, he had a number of interests outside work: he specialized in tax preparation for over 50 years, including running his own tax service for many local clients, he served as treasurer of the State Capitol Employees Credit Union, and after his retirement, Peter volunteered often at St Mary’s Hospital for 17+ years, where he thoroughly enjoyed the staff, patients and visitors he assisted.

Peter loved spending time with his family, including several car trips to western U.S. and Florida with his children, and especially relaxing at the family cottage on the south shore of Lake Butte des Morts, outside Oshkosh. Built in 1926 by Peter’s grandparents, Peter enjoyed the cottage with many generations of his family, including countless swimming outings with his own children and grandchildren.

Peter enjoyed sports, and he was a big supporter of the Cincinnati Bearcats, Purdue Boilermakers and Wisconsin Badgers. Peter’s favorite team was the Packers, and as a young man he had the foresight to put his name on the season ticket waiting list. After waiting 36 years on the list, in the fall of 2000, Peter became a Green Bay Packers season ticket holder. Over the years, he enjoyed many games and tailgating with his family.

Peter is survived by his wife of 64 years, Carolyn; children, Ken of Surprise, Ariz., Jeff (Sheri) of McFarland, Wis., Kathy (Cliff) Michalski of Fitchburg, Wis., and Jennifer (Brian) Brandt of Dublin, Ohio; and his seven granddaughters; Marissa and Elise Gehrke, Morgan and Amanda Brandt, and Julia and twins Anna and Sophie Michalski. Peter was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara.

A funeral service will be held at MCFARLAND LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5529 Marsh Road, McFarland, at 11 a.m., on Friday, March 13, with Pastor Tim Dean officiating and a luncheon to follow off premises. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. A private burial will be held at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider making a donation to the McFarland (E.D. Locke) or Verona Public Libraries.

The family wishes to thank the staff of St. Mary’s Care Center for all of the wonderful care provided to Peter and his family during the past several months.

