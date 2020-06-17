Peter John LaBarro

MADISON – Peter John LaBarro, age 82, passed away at his home on June 15, 2020.

He was born on October 19, 1937 in Madison, WI to parents, Peter and Celestine (Bender) LaBarro. Peter graduated from Madison East High School in 1955. He served in the Army National Guard 32nd Red Arrow Division and was called to active duty in Fort Lewis, Washington in 1961. He married Alice Rice on June 1, 1963. Together they enjoyed spending time with their card club and vacationing up north in Bayfield County. Peter also loved bowling and fishing. He worked for Oscar Mayer for 32 years, and part-time at the UW Housing for 14 years. He was a dedicated blood donor for the Red Cross, giving over 37 gallons.

Peter is survived by, his wife, Alice LaBarro; two daughters, Deanna (Fred) Beck and Sheryl (Bob) Renz; two granddaughters, Alexa and Alyssa Renz; brothers and sisters in law, Donald (Tina) Rice, Jim (Marge) Rice, Kenneth (Rita) Rice, Conrad (Sue) Rice, Dennis Rice, David Rice, Beverly (Dick) Sonnenberg, Karen (Bob) Lay, Kathy (Roger) Hanson, Deborah (Randy) Viner.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Agrace Hospice staff for their wonderful care and support.

Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison 53711 or St. Peter Catholic Church, 5001 N. Sherman Ave., Madison 53704.

A Private Memorial Service will be held.

