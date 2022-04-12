Peter J. Ruland

by Obituaries

Peter Joseph Ruland 91, of Mauston passed on Monday April 11th, 2022. He was born in Mauston, WI on November 20, 1930, to Peter and Wilhelmina (Kastner) Ruland. He married Carol J. Schmocker on May 27th, 1954, in Mauston WI. Pete and Carol raised their family on a farm in Wonewoc before moving to Mauston. Peter was a Navy Veteran, a caring husband, and a strong Christian. Peter enjoyed seeing his sons, grandsons, and granddaughters play sports and encouraging the referees on proper officiating. After leaving the family farm, Peter started a farm equipment repair business and later retired to assist Carol in caring for his father-in-law and mother-in-law.

Peter is survived by his 6 sons: Pete (June) Ruland and Ron (Sue) Ruland of Mauston WI, Steve “Tiny” Ruland, David (Cindy) Ruland, and Gary (Lisa) Ruland of Reedsburg, WI and Scott (Suzanne) Ruland of Waterford, WI; 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Carol and a son Kevin, a brother Francis and 7 sisters (Tess, Ann, Helen, Betty, Rose, Marge, Judy).

A celebration of life will be held at Bible Baptist Church in Mauston on Tuesday April 19th, 2022. Visitation will be from 9-11am with the service starting at 11am. Burial will follow in the Pine Eden Cemetery in Wonewoc.

