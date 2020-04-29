Peter J. Landwehr

Site staff by Site staff

Madison – Peter J. Landwehr, age 74, passed away after a courageous battle with MDS, on Wednesday April 29, 2020 at Agrace Hospice.

He was born on January 10, 1946 in Alameda, California, the son of Waldmar and Jessie (Sutcliffe) Landwehr. Peter was raised in Madison and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1968 with a degree in Civil Engineering. He met the love of his life, Jean Walsh, and the two were married in 1966. Peter worked for Kraft Oscar Mayer for 30 years as a Senior Project Engineer, retiring in 1999. Peter followed his dream to split his retirement in Madison and Naples, Florida where he loved to golf. He had a great passion for the sport and would often golf with his OGG (Old Guys Golf) from Oscar Mayer’s. He enjoyed playing men’s MSOL Bridge. Peter was an enthusiastic traveler. He and Jean enjoyed traveling both around the United States and Internationally.

Peter is survived by his wife, Jean Landwehr; his children, Carrie (Mark) Boeckelman, Kevin (Becky) Landwehr and Christie Kass; grandchildren, Ryan and Alex Boeckelman, Sarah Landwehr, and Cooper and Mason Kass; and his extended family of brothers and sisters-in-laws.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Waldmar and Jessie Landwehr.

The family wishes to thank the staffs at SSM St. Mary’s Hospital and Oncology Department and Agrace Hospice for their compassionate care for Peter.

Memorials can be made in Peter’s name to Agrace Hospice.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Verona Chapel

220 Enterprise Drive

608-845-6625