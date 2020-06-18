Pet rescue asks for donations to help care for more than 200 cats

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison pet rescue center is asking for help with buying supplies so they can take care of a large batch of cats and kittens that are arriving over the weekend.

Underdog Pet Rescue of Wisconsin, Inc. shared a post on Facebook saying that after this weekend they’ll have roughly 220 cats in their care. Underdog is launching a program called Operation Feed Our Felines to make sure they have enough food and litter for all of the felines.

A list of Underdog’s needed items is available here. People who want to help can purchase items from the Amazon list and have them shipped directly to the pet shelter.

